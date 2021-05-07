DoPT mandates all secretaries to regulate attendance of staff

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases, the DoPT has mandated all secretaries of central government departments to regulate the attendance of employees working under them, considering the Covid-19 cases in the office and their functional requirement.



"Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office, but they shall continue to work from home," the DoPT order said.

The DoPT further said that secretaries of the ministries/departments and heads of departments of attached and subordinate offices are mandated to regulate the attendance of their employees at all levels. "The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings to avoid over-crowding in offices/workplaces as decided by the heads of department," it said in the order issued on Thursday.

All officers and staff residing in containment zones shall be exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is denotified, it said, adding that the officers and staff residing in containment zones shall work from home and be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times.

Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, and common areas, including refreshment kiosks and parking areas, is to be strictly voided, the order said, adding that meetings, as far as possible, should be conducted via video-conferencing, and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided.