Don't spare corrupt, don't be defensive: PM Modi to CVC

New Delhi: Showing unflinching support to anti-corruption agencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said they "need not be defensive" while tackling graft even when some people with "vested interests" keep hollering and maligning them.



Addressing the 'Vigilance Awareness Week' organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the prime minister exhorted the panel, other agencies and officers to ensure that the corrupt should not be spared no matter how powerful the individual may be.

He said it is the responsibility of organisations like the CVC that no corrupt person gets "political or social refuge".

"Every corrupt person should be held accountable by the society. It is important to build such an atmosphere. We are seeing that paeans are being sung for people already proven corrupt. People calling themselves honest do not feel the shame to go and get photographed with such corrupt people. This situation is not good for the Indian society," he said.

Without taking any names, Modi said people are glorifying corrupt people and advocating for awards to them.

"Agencies like CVC working against corrupt and corruption need not be defensive. If you are working for the welfare of the country, there is no need to live in guilt.

"We do not have work on a political agenda, but it is our duty to eradicate problems faced by the common man of the country. People with vested interests will holler, they will try to strangulate the institutions and try to defame dedicated people sitting in these institutions," he said.

In his 24-minute speech, the prime minister also asked the vigilance community to think about modernising their audits and inspections.