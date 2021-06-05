'Don't propagate any religion', court to IMA chief in suit alleging forced conversion of Hindus

New Delhi: Mazhab nahi sikhata apas mein bair rakhna, a Delhi court said while directing IMA president J A Jayalal not to use the organisation's platform to propagate any religion, and cautioned him that loose comment cannot be expected from a person chairing the responsible post.



Additional District Judge Ajay Goel passed the order in a suit filed against Jayalal for allegedly starting a defamatory campaign against the Hindu religion by way of promoting Christianity, in the garb of proving superiority of Allopathic medicines over Ayurveda in treatment of COVID-19 patients. Complainant Rohit Jha stated that Jayalal is taking the umbrage of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), misusing his position and misleading the nation and its citizens in order to convert Hindu to Christian religion.

Citing articles and interviews of the IMA president, Jha sought a direction from the court to restrain him from writing, speaking in media, or publishing any content which is defamatory to Hindu religion or Ayurveda.

Noting that the suit seems to be an offshoot of a verbal duel with respect to Allopathy vs Ayurveda, the court said on Thursday that no injunction is required based on the assurance given by the Jayalal that he will not indulge in such kind of activity.