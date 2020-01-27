Don't mess with resurgent strong India: Rajnath to Pak

MANGALURU: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday sent out a strong message to India's estranged neighbour Pakistan reminding the Imran Khan regime there that it is dealing with a strong, resurgent country. India is now in line with powerful nations, which will not provoke anyone, but at the same time will not spare anyone that dares mess with it, he said.



"Hum kisi ko chedenge nahin, par jo hum ko chedega, hum usko chodenge nahin," he noted.

Sending out this warning at well-attended CAA, NRC awareness campaign in this coastal city, Rajnath amidst chants of "Modi, Modi", reminded Pakistan of this new India's resolve in carrying out surgical strike on terror launch pads across the international line of control. Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to see a prosperous neighbourhood, he said this has been the effort since he took over office in 2014 for the first time.

Noting that one can change their friends, but not neighbours, Rajnath said it was Modi who had directed him to invite heads of all SAARC nations including then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif when he took oath of office for the first time. "India has been sincere in its effort for better relationship with all its neighbours including Pakistan since 2014 but is obvious to the world that Pakistan is not following its dharma of a peaceful neighbour," he noted.

Demanding that Pakistan give up support to terrorist group operating on its soil, Rajnath said this brazen support for such groups inimical to Indian interests will not be allowed to function anymore. Noting that this was evident for all to see in Jammu and Kashmir that was once the hotbed of terrorism from across the border, Rajnath said results of government's commitment to root it out since Article 370 was repealed is there for all to see.

Addressing a rally, the senior BJP leader also asserted that no power can now stop Kashmiri Pandits from returning to Kashmir as he strongly defended the Modi government's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and scrap its special status under Article 370.

Making a strong defence of the amended Citizenship Act, he said it is not a law to hurt the sentiments of any religion but to give relief to victims of religious persecution in non-secular countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has given the slogan of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' will never discriminate on the basis of religion, he said, adding that no harm will come to the citizenship of Indian Muslims.

The Opposition raises the question that if Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians can be given citizenship, then why not Muslims of these three countries, he said.

"Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not secular states. These are theocratic states.

"Islam is the religion of these three states. India's religion is not Hindu. India is a secular country. That is why those who follow Islam can not be persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," he said.

Amid decision by many states ruled by opposition parties to not implement the CAA, he said it is a central law and has to be followed by everyone.

"Some opposition parties are passing resolutions in assemblies (where they have a majority) that their states will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. I want to appeal to them not to do such things. This is a constitutional blunder. Please do not do such blunder," he said.

Accusing the Congress of misleading people on the issue, he said the party should not forget its "rashtradharma" (national duty) for the sake of its "vipakshdharma" (duties as opposition party).