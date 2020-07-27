Don't care if stating truth on China costs my political career: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over border stand-off with China, Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi in his latest video message said that the Chinese have occupied Indian land and hiding the truth about it is "anti-national".



"It is absolutely clear that the Chinese have entered the Indian territory and it makes my blood boil," he said, adding that as a politician, he cannot keep quiet on the matter.

"I have seen the satellite images, have spoken to ex-Army people. If you want me to lie that the Chinese did not enter the country, I will simply not lie, even if my whole career goes to hell," he stated.

Gandhi further said that those who are lying about the Chinese presence on India's land are the ones who are not patriotic. "I don't care if it costs me my political career, but I will state the truth as far as the Indian territory is concerned," he said. In a similar video message last week, Gandhi had said that the government lack a vision in dealing with the China situation.

"If you deal with them (China) with a position of strength, you can deal with them," Gandhi said in the video.

"Dealing with the situation with China requires a vision, an international vision," Gandhi said, adding that India needs to have a global vision and needs to become an idea in itself.

Hitting back at Gandhi for his latest remarks on the Ladakh face-off, the BJP on Monday said that he was again insulting the bravery of 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Galwan Valley, and alleged his family ceded thousands of kilometres of land to China.

With his repeated utterances on the India-China face-off, Rahul Gandhi is trying to present falsehood as truth, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said. "Rahul Gandhi has not learnt from his mistakes. He had insulted our soldiers at the time of the surgical strike, the Balakot airstrike and now again he has insulted them," Rao said.