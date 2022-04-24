Don't blindly follow rules, conflicts have human face: CJI to judges

Chennai: Judges cannot blindly apply rules as conflicts have a human face and before rendering any decision, they have to weigh socio-economic factors and the impact of their decision on the society, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice N V Ramana said here on Saturday.



In this era of 'instant noodles', people expect instant justice. But they do not realise that real justice will be a casualty if we strive for instant justice, he said addressing an event at the Madras High Court.

People looked up to the judiciary in times of distress. And they firmly believe that their rights would be protected by the courts.

"It is necessary to contemplate how to improve the functioning of the judiciary, how to reach out to the people and fulfil their justice needs."

"The parties must understand the ongoing process and development of their case. It should not be like chanting mantras in a wedding, which most of us do not understand," he said.

Pointing out that strengthening the judicial institutions has been his top priority, Justice Ramana said buttressing judiciary is imperative for a democracy, sustained on the rule of law.

During the last one year of his tenure as Chief Justice, he has been highlighting various issues affecting the country's legal system, he said. "The biggest issue affecting all institutions nowadays, including the judiciary, is ensuring sustained faith in the eyes of the public."

The judiciary is vested with immense constitutional responsibility of maintaining the rule of law and checking executive and legislative excesses.

"We have the duty of upholding and enforcing the constitutional values. It is no doubt, a heavy burden. But it is one that we have gladly chosen on the day we took our constitutional oath. This is the reason why strengthening judicial institutions has been my top priority," he added.