Don't allow social media platforms to turn into 'theatres of war': Naidu

New Delhi: Stressing on the need to be guided by the 'principle of moderation' to avoid controversies surrounding the use of social media as well as resolving the ongoing farmers' protest campaign, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was against controlling social media and such effective platforms should not be allowed to be converted into 'war theatres' as wars are hazardous to all.



In an informal interaction with some mediapersons after the adjournment of Rajya Sabha, Naidu said, "Content for social media should be generated in a restrained and responsible manner by keeping the reactions to such content in mind. Such reflection would minimise offensive posts. Provocation should not be the objective. Sharing of views for better perspectives should be."

Referring to the discourse on pulling down and restoring some accounts by Twitter with regard to some comments on farmers' agitation, Naidu stressed that the best of making effective use of social media without offending others is to adopt the 'principle of moderation' in content generations by the millions of account holders.

Regarding proper use of social media, Naidu said, "Content for social media should be generated in a restrained and responsible manner by keeping the reactions to such content in mind. Such reflection would minimise offensive posts. Provocation should not be the objective. Sharing of views for better perspectives should be."

On the ongoing farmers' agitation, Naidu further elaborated that taking extreme or maximalist positions would not help in resolving the issue. "Both the government and farmers are willing to talk further even after 11 rounds of discussion already held and talks should be taken forward for early resolution of the issue," he said.

"Taking extreme or maximalist positions by any side make it difficult to resolve the issue as it makes accommodation of the other point of view difficult. Accordingly, the principle of moderation applies in this case as well," Naidu stressed.

Referring to 100 years of first direct elections to the central and provincial legislatures held in the country in 1920, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "Democracy is all about discussion and negotiated resolution of differences. It inherently calls for moderation without taking to extremes. It applies to both the issues concerning social media and farmers' agitation".