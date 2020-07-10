Don t spread false propaganda on govt hospitals in Telangana, Owaisi to critics

Hyderabad: Giving a thumbs up to the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients in Telangana government hospitals, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the public not to fall prey to "false propaganda" by people with political motives.

He said though there is a right to criticise and seek redress, the "exaggerated" picture was preventing poor people from seeking timely treatment in the government medical facilities.

"It's unfortunate that hysterical and untruthful stories against COVID-19 Govt Hospitals in Telangana are creating an exaggerated picture in the minds of many and preventing them from seeking timely treatment.

It's also very unfair to the excellent frontline staff of these hospitals.

My appeal to the poor is to not fall for this propaganda.

We can't dismiss the services of frontline staff," Owaisi said on Thursday night in a Facebook post.

The AIMIM leader said government hospitals are providing free COVID-19 treatment and many patients have recovered.

The Hyderabad MP said a pregnant woman from Makta in the city,who tested positive for COVID-19 and was also getting convulsions, was admitted to a special gynaecology ward in the state-run Gandhi hospital for treatment. She is now a mother of a baby.

"One may have political goals behind this (false) propaganda, but it is costing poor people, their trust in staff of government hospitals. They can't afford private hospitals for treatment.

If you do find areas for improvement, please report them fairly. There's no need to feed into mass hysteria, he said.