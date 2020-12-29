Domestic electricity connections to be issued within 30 days in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh said that domestic electricity connections will be issued within a span of 30 days. Besides this, the Power Department has already issued 7,500 tubewell connections and another 3,500 tubewell connections will be released by February, 2021.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh gave this statement while speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday. He informed that the Department had received a total of 17,500 applications for connections and farmers have been given exemption in the remaining connections. He further added that now farmers can purchase 3 Star Motor from the market and connections in this regard will soon be issued.

Sharing details of the developmental work, the Power Minister said that by March 31, 2021, all the damaged electricity poles will be repaired or replaced. Apart from this, all the poles of the Power Department will be marked so that they can be monitored from the headquarters. He further added that now record of all such poles will be maintained to prevent misuse. A meeting of senior officers of Public Utilities was held recently in this regard, in which the officers were given instructions to either repair or replace all the damaged poles by March 31, 2021.

Sharing details of the successful implementation of "Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon" Scheme, he said that now 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply is being given to 5,080 villages of the state. About 72 per cent of the villages have been covered under this Scheme and presently 24 hours of electricity is being supplied in Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sirsa, Rewari and Fatehabad districts. He further added that soon 24-hour power supply will be available in the remaining villages under this Scheme.