Do not politicise school uniform issue: Bratya Basu urges Oppn

Kolkata: Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday clarified the state government's objective on the distribution of blue and white uniforms with the outer surface of the pocket having the Biswa Bangla logo.



"We are not pressuring anyone to wear any particular uniform. The blue and white colour is a symbol of happiness. The Biswa Bangla logo is not at all related to any political party. This is the reflection of the government that thinks of internationalism with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee working tirelessly to elevate the state to international standards in all aspects. The logo is synonymous to Bengal's glory and so it should not be taken politically," Basu said in response to 'calling attention' raised by BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh of Siliguri alleging that the state government is forcefully pushing for blue and white uniform with the Biswa Bangla logo.

The minister said that the Biswa Bangla logo is a symbol of the government which is used in all programmes and printed on writing pads of ministers. "We have seen a change in the colour of the school uniform in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Assam in the recent past. The khaki pant of the UP government reminds us of the Sangh's dress code. You should see this as a symbol of the Bengal government and not from any narrowness of mind for politicising it," he added.

"We have chosen a colour which goes with the image of progress, development and inclusiveness of Bengal," the minister said. The state government hands over school uniforms to students from pre-primary till class VIII.