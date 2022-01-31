Do not arrest Majithia till Feb 23: SC

New Delhi: In a relief toD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the Supreme Court Monday directed Punjab Police not to arrest him till February 23 in a drugs case so he can undertake electioneering, saying we are a democracy where politicians be permitted to file nominations and it should not get the impression that motivated cases are filed.

Flagging the sudden spurt in criminal cases against political opponents just before the assembly polls, a bench headed by Chief Justices Ramana asked senior advocate P Chidambaram, appearing for the Punjab, to advise the authorities to ensure that it does not get the impression that the state is acting against political rivals with vindictiveness.