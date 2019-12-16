DMK moves contempt plea in SC against TNSEC

New Delhi: The DMK on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against officials, including the Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner, for disobeying orders on granting quota to women and SC and ST candidates in the upcoming local body polls in the state.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in its contempt plea filed through lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari, has alleged that officials of the state election commission and the delimitation commission have not complied with the orders of the apex court passed on December 6 and 12 respectively. The top court, on December 6, had put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in Tamil Nadu for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months. It, however, had said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission could proceed with the elections to all panchayats at village, intermediate and district levels, in the remaining 31 revenue districts of the southern state. It had also said that while conducting the polls, the authorities "shall provide a proportionate reservation at all levels in accordance with the rules".