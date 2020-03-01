DMK chief M K Stalin turns 67; Rahul, leaders extend wishes
Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin turned 67 on Sunday with several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, wishing him.
Pro-poor welfare activities and camps for aspiring job-seekers by the party marked the day following Stalin's request not to celebrate the occasion as veteran DMK leader K Anbazhagan was not keeping good health.
"My best wishes to @mkstalin on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and happiness always," Gandhi tweeted.
Besides the former Congress President, among those who greeted the DMK chief were Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan.
Stalin, also Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, had requested cadres not to celebrate his birthday in view of the hospitalisation of 97-year old Anbazhagan. He had also asked partymen not to call on him on Sunday.
