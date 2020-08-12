DM to inquire into Bengaluru violence

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to conduct an inquiry into the violence in parts of the city last night, in which at least three people were killed and scores of others were injured, though a District Magistrate.



The government also decided to recover the losses arising from damage to public property during the violence, from the rioters, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"...There are National Human Rights Commission guidelines for such a situation, as per which the inquiry will be conducted by the district executive magistrate.

This decision was taken at the meeting headed by the Chief Minister," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reviewed the complete situation and the action taken by police.

The Chief Minister, who was discharged from a hospital on Monday after undergoing treatment for COVID infection, is currently under self-quarantine at home.

Ahead of the meeting with him, Bommai said the government has decided to recover the loss arising out of damage to public property and vehicles during the violence, by making those involved in such acts pay for it.

"We have come to a decision as per the Supreme Court order that when such riots take place and properties are damaged, the loss has to be recovered from those who have caused the damage.

I have given orders to initiate all the measures to recover losses from those who have caused the damage," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters he said, buses, vehicles and properties were burnt In D J Halli and K G Halli police station limits. all those losses will be recovered from those who have done it.

"...there is media and CCTV footage," he said.

Earlier in the day Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya wrote to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa requesting him to confiscate the properties of rioters and recover losses caused to public property.

"I request Sri @BSYBJP to confiscate and attach properties of the rioters and compensate losses to public property in the same way as Sri @myogiadityanath govt did in UP.

Bengaluru is known for its peace and harmonious society.

We must protect this strength of our city at all costs," he tweeted.

Opposition Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka on Wednesday extended complete support to the state government in establishing peace in violence-hit parts of the city and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Leaders of both the parties have said that there are reports raising apprehensions that this could have been a 'pre planned conspiracy'.

"I condemn both violent incidents that erupted in Kaval Byrsandra & also the social media post that instigated the mob.

I humbly request both Hindus & Muslims of the area to stay calm, maintain peace & live in harmony," Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Noting that he spoke to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner on the matter, the Congress leader assured full support to the Karnataka government in establishing peace.

"Our experience tells us that only innocents suffer in the communal riots. I urge leaders from both the religions to discuss and resolve the issue amicably & restore peace in the area," he added.

Condemning the violence, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said, no one should take law into their hands and we extend complete cooperation to the government in taking action as per law.

"Causing destruction to public property cannot be accepted... I have also heard from the media about the provocative tweet. Whoever has done it, it is wrong, the entire incident is wrong," he said.

A meeting of Congress legislators from Bengaluru has been called, later in the day, Shivakumar said adding we will discuss and decide about our stand.

"Our legislators had gone to the spot last night to control the situation, but things did not come under control.

I have learnt through the media that it looks like a planned conspiracy..." he alleged.

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda in a tweet condemning the violence, has requested the government to take 'merciless' action against those involved.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too demanded action against those indulging in "goondaism" and taking law into their hands in the name of religion.

"No religion or community is above law and any one who does not respect the law of the land should be punished.

Government by taking strict action should ensure that such incidents don't repeat," he tweeted.

He also said that the incident looks like a 'pre planned conspiracy.'

Meanwhile, The ruling BJP in Karnataka accused the Congress of not being "vocal" against rioters who attacked a legislator of the opposition party in Bengaluru, saying "appeasement" seemed to be its official policy.

The BJP also said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa must make the rioters pay heavily for destruction of properties.

"Shameful n disgusting! Karnataka Congress is silent on yesterday's vandalism in Bengaluru. Pseudos are also not vocal against this riot! Freedom from fear of riots is what B'luru needs now. Sri B S Yediyurappa must make rioters pay heavily for destruction of properties.#SaveBengaluru," BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao tweeted.

Rao is the BJP's in-charge for Karnataka affairs. The BJP is in power in the state.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh alleged that the Congress was maintaining "dead silence". He noted that rioters had attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, a Dalit.

"... Total support for right to riot. For them appeasement is the only official party policy," he said.

"After 14 hours Karnataka Congress wakes up to blame Naveen for face book post & Police for delay in taking action. One straight question. Does your party support riots like this? Why Cong hesitates to condemn riots by minority groups? #CongSupportsRiots," he said in a tweet.

Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao hit back at Santhosh, accusing him of using the incident to gain political mileage.

His statement is a crude attempt to communalise the issue & divide on caste lines, Rao said, calling it "pathetic and deplorable".

"That's what BJP & RSS do best, play politics over/with dead bodies," he alleged.

Responding to his swipe, Santhosh tweeted, "At least acknowledge that your own Dalit MLA's house was ransacked . Police station was destroyed. Why Why Why so much of appeasement , fear when your own MLA is targeted ? Be simple & straight

Sir."