Diwali night: 24 cases of burn injuries reported at C'garh govt hospital

Chandigarh: The Emergency at Government Multi Specialty Hospital 16 remained busy on Diwali night dealing with routine emergency cases as well those due to fire crackers. A total of 98 patients were attended in the hospital. There were 37 cases of Road side accidents, and 24 cases of minor burns.



Around 24 cases of scuffle with minor injuries reported in the Emergency were sent back home after treatment on OPD basis . Four cases of eye injuries were also reported in the emergency and immediately attended .1 case of Laceration on neck and 1 case of blunt trauma abdomen with 8 months pregnancy and one case of Celphose poisoining were also reported in emergency. However, 2 cases of eye injuries , 1 case of Celphose Poisoining & 1 case of Laceration near amputation of little finger for plastic surgery were further referred to PGIMER Chandigarh for management.