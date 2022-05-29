Diversity strengthens us and keeps us united, says Modi

New Delhi: Noting that India is a rich treasure house of languages, scripts and dialects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's diversity "strengthens us and keeps us united."



In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, he stressed on the diversity of languages and cited the example of Kalpana, a native of Uttarakhand, who scored 92 marks in Kannada in the class 10th examination in Karnataka.

"Our country is a rich treasure house of many languages, scripts and dialects. Varied attire, cuisine and culture in different regions is our hallmark. As a nation this diversity strengthens us and keeps us united," he said.

Highlighting examples of diversity, Modi narrated the journey of Kalpana, who recently passed her class 10th examination in Karnataka.

The very special thing about Kalpana's success is that she did not know Kannada language till some time ago but she not only learned it in three months, but also proved it by scoring 92 marks. "There are many other things about her that will amaze you and will also inspire you. Kalpana is originally from Joshimath in Uttarakhand. She had been suffering from TB earlier and when she was in the class three she lost her eyesight, too, but, as they say, where there is a will, there is a way," Modi said.

He said Kalpana later came in contact with Professor Taramurthy, a resident of Mysuru, who not only encouraged her but also helped her in every way. "Today, through her hard work, she has set an example for all of us. I congratulate Kalpana for her fortitude," the prime minister said.

He also cited the example of Shripati Tudu, who hails from Purulia in West Bengal and is a professor of Santhali language at the Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, Purulia.

Tudu has prepared a version of the country's Constitution in his native 'Ol Chiki' script for the Santhali community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"This is a living example of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'," he added.

Modi also noted that the holy pilgrimage of 'Char-Dham' in Uttarakhand is currently underway and thousands of devotees are reaching 'Char-Dham' every day, especially Kedarnath.