District councils need to ensure executive accountability: Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday inaugurated the outreach and familiarisation programme for the local bodies of Meghalaya and the other north-eastern states. The Speaker is on the visit to the state since February 25. On the occasion, the Speaker said, "The broad objective of the programme is to ensure that accountability of the executive is not only ensured in Parliament and assemblies but at the grassroots level too. Autonomous district councils that function as mini legislative bodies should ensure executive accountability through discussions and dialogue."



Urging the stakeholders of democratic institutions to solve all problems constructively through discussion and dialogue, the Speaker said that both are important for strengthening our democracy.

Birla also observed that initiatives like "Vocal for Local" will boost the local area development and Aatmanirbhar Bharat can only be possible when we opt for "Vocal for Local".

Recalling the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, Lok Sabha Speaker said that when every village will become self-reliant, India will become Aatmanirbhar. "Our act east policy has opened up immense possibilities for the development of the north-east and north-eastern states should tap the opportunities to the maximum,"

he said.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, Union MoS Food Processing Rameshwar Teli, Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and others were also present on the occasion.