Distribution of free foodgrains under PMGKAY-IV begins

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said that distribution of free foodgrains under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantra Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has started in seven states and about 14,700 tonnes have been given to beneficiaries so far.



According to Food Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, under the scheme, each beneficiary will get 5 kg dry ration every month for free till November. The beneficiary would get either rice or wheat under the PMGKAY, which was first introduced in 2020 for eight months to provide relief to 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from COVID-induced economic hardships.

The dry ration provided under the PMGKAY is separate from the ration provided to economically weaker sections through Public Distribution System (PDS) and ration card holders would continue to get their ration

About 70.6 lakh tonnes of foodgrains were distributed in the third phase of PMGKAY between May and June. The food grains will be provided to states by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The scheme was reintroduced this year for third phase implementation for two months till June and later extended till November under the fourth phase.

The Food Secretary said that during the third phase of PMGKAY, about 89 per cent of the allocated foodgrains was distributed to beneficiaries. The distribution was 94 per cent in May and it should reach that level in a week or so, he said.