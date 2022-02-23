'Distance no insulation, challenges in Indo-Pacific could extend to Europe'

New Delhi: Greater power and stronger capabilities should lead to "responsibility and restraint" and ensure economics free of "coercion" and politics devoid of the threat of use of force, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, spelling out challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.



In an address at the European Union Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris, Jaishankar cautioned the 27-nation grouping that it is important to deal with the challenges in the region collectively as they could even extend to Europe as "distance is no insulation".

Though the external affairs minister did not name China, it appeared that he was referring to Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-pacific region that has triggered concerns among leading global players.

Jaishankar said the hosting of the forum at a time Europe was grappling with a serious crisis (in Ukraine) reflected the importance the European Union attaches to its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

The external affairs minister said the Indo-Pacific is at the "heart" of the multipolarity and "rebalancing" that characterises contemporary changes, adding engagement of France and the EU in the region would benefit it. "But it is essential that greater power and stronger capabilities lead to responsibility and restraint. This means, above all, respect for international law; territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

"It means economics free of coercion and politics free from the threat or the use of force. It means observing global norms and practices. And refraining from making claims on the global commons," Jaishankar said. He further said: "Today, we see challenges on that score with the clarity that proximity brings. And believe me, distance is no insulation. The issues we confront in the Indo-Pacific will extend beyond, even to Europe."

Jaishankar said the EU's strategy is consistent with India's vision of a free, open, balanced and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, anchored in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) centrality.