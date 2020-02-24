Dissent is essence of democracy, but can't speak against nation

Panaji: Dissent is the essence of democracy, but nobody can be allowed to speak against the nation, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.

Speaking at the 32nd annual convocation function of the Goa University, Naidu also said, that corruption was eating into the vitals of democracy and that more steps were needed to be taken to combat the evil.

"Some people are discussing dissent is not allowed. Who said dissent is not there? Dissent is essence of democracy. Dissent is okay. But not destruction or disintegration of the country. Nobody can be allowed to speak against the nation. That has to be understood by one and all," Naidu said.

Commenting on the social evils of terrorism and corruption, Naidu said: "Terrorism is totally eradicated. Corruption is eating into the vitals of the system and democracy. Now steps are being taken, but much more steps need to be taken. Youth need to be on the forefront".

The Vice President also called for equitable distribution of wealth in his address to students.

"We have to create wealth and then think about distribution... We have to ensure every child goes to school. We have to ensure everybody gets food. We have to ensure every section of the society gets a rightful opportunity to join public life," Naidu said.