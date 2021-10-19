Disproportionate assets case filed against ex-AIADMK minister

Chennai: A case was filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing on Monday against C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK regime, for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore.



The AIADMK condemned the action, saying it was yet another instance of DMK regime's political vendetta.

Vijayabaskar is the fourth former AIADMK Minister to face a case of disproportionate assets.

Filing an FIR against him and his spouse as well, the anti-graft sleuths held searches in 50 locations spread across seven districts of Tamil Nadu. The locations include Vijayabaskar's residence here and premises linked to his relatives and associates.

During the search operation, Rs 23.85 lakh cash, 10 hard discs and other documents were seized, an official release here said, adding investigations were continuing.

Also, 4.87 kg of gold items, Registration Certificates of 136 commercial vehicles and other property documents were 'identified.'

According to the FIR, a verification process revealed that Vijayabaskar accumulated maximum assets, 'intentionally enriched himself' during the check period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021.

Vijayabaskar's wife Ramya, by holding properties like an apartment, by making investments in partnership firms, banks, insurance policies, 'intentionally abetted' her husband, it said.

The former Minister, during the check period, possessed pecuniary resources and properties in his name and in the name of his dependent wife to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore, which is disproportionate income, it said.

Listing 13 educational institutions in Pudukottai district, established by a trust formed by Vijayabaskar's family members, the FIR said a 'reasonable suspicion' arose that these institutions were established by Vijayabaskar under the guise of this trust using the 'ill-gotten money.'

A prima facie case is made out and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC is invoked, the FIR said.

The searches were held in Chennai, Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Pudukottai districts.

"Each team in every location comprises at least six personnel in addition to policemen deployed for security purposes," a vigilance official told the news agency. Totally, over 250 personnel are involved in search operations.

Asked if any documents or materials have been seized during searches, the official said "the process of consolidation is on in 48 locations."