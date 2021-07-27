'Discuss Pegasus in presence of PM, Shah'

New Delhi: Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted on Monday before being adjourned for the day as opposition members protested on the alleged phone-tapping by Pegasus as well as other issues and demanded discussions on them in the House.



Amid the ruckus, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he has not allowed notices under Rule 267 by opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal (both Congress), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Elamaram Kareen (CPI) and others as the issues they want to raise are being discussed in the normal course of time.

Hardening his stand on the ongoing Pegasus snooping row, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the House discuss the issue in the presence of Prime minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Commenting on the notice under Rule 267 to suspend the business of the day, Kharge said, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Raiya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for July 26, 2021."

"That the House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snooping, spying and surveillance scandal that has undermined our democracy and Constitutional rights and to have a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry announced immediately."

On disruptions, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said "I have requested everyone to join me for a cup of tea for an informal discussion last Friday. Two of the principal parties refused to come for that also. One party said that I will get instructions from my leader, another said my leader has said not to attend. The government has been reaching out to the opposition again and again."

Defending Kharge, DMK MP Tiruchi Seva said that as per the convention of the House, the Prime Minister and the LoP should not be interrupted, but the LoP was interrupted by a minister.