'Disappointment on faces of BJP leaders show they are losing Adampur polls'

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the disappointment of defeat was clearly visible among BJP leaders from the stage of Adampur rally on Tuesday as the BJP rally made it clear that the government does not have a single work or achievement to showcase in Adampur. He said the government today had itself admitted that it has grossly neglected Adampur in eight years and discriminated in development.



Responding to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's comments made at the Adampur rally, Hooda said that BJP leaders themselves admitted in their speeches that BJP has only two years of tenure left. "That's why he is asking for votes from the people by referring to the two-year government. The BJP itself is assuming that they are getting out of power after two years and the Congress is going to form the government in future. Therefore, the farewell of BJP will start from Adampur," he said.

"The people here will participate in the coming government from now on. I have held Adampur's hand tightly, I will not leave it at any cost. This time the people of Adampur will work to make two MLAs with one vote - one Jaiprakash and the other Bhupinder Singh Hooda," he said.

Hooda said the Congress clan is getting stronger continuously as almost all the big leaders of BJP have joined the Congress from Adampur. "The chief minister claims that the Congress is weak. If the Congress is weak, then why did a dozen former BJP MLAs join the Congress leaving the ruling party? The Chief Minister should know that in the last few months, hundreds of BJP leaders and workers from across the state have joined the Congress," he said.

Speaking on the 3C and 5S claim by the Chief Minister, Hooda said the government figures themselves show that there has been a historic increase in crime, caste and corruption in the eight years of the BJP government.