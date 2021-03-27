Director distribution of PSPCL inspects facilities at Batala

Gurdaspur: Er. D.P.S Grewal, director distribution, PSPCL paid a surprise visit to the innovative Suwidha Kendra at Batala and inspected the facilities being provided to the electricity consumers in details.

It is to mention here that on March 9, PSPCL has launched this pilot project for the solution of consumer grievances/issues in a paperless, faceless, and contactless manner at Seva Kendra Batala under the guidance of CMD PSPCL A. Venu Prasad and the inspiration of Er. DPS Grewal director distribution.

In a message, Er.DPS Grewal director distribution PSPCL called upon consumers of Batala city to avail the unique services of Batala customer care centre which is first of its own kind pilot project of PSPCL with features i.e: online, paperless and faceless customer centre which has been specially designed for the solution of their issues of consumers at the earliest.

On this occasion, project Incharge Er Parupkar Singh Additional Superintending Engineer briefed in detail about the Suwidha Kendra. Er.Grewal appreciated the hard work and devotation of PSPCL officers/officials for the successful conduct of the new seva Kendra.

Er. Grewal also issued instructions to the xen civil maintenance to complete the pending work of Suwidha Kendra without any delay.