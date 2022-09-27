'Directions issued for special girdawari of crop damage due to rains'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged the farmers of the state not to worry about compensation for their crops damaged due to the adverse weather conditions as directions have been issued for a special girdawari. Farmers will be given complete compensation for the loss of their crop, he added.



The Chief Minister was interacting with the media persons after attending the special screening of Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula on Tuesday. Responding to another question regarding the strike of Arhtiyas, the Chief Minister said that the strike has been called off and some of their demands have been accepted. Besides this, the state government has written a letter to the Central Government regarding other demands like increasing their commission.

He thanked the Prime Minister for renaming the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It will be a very auspicious thing that on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 27, the airport would be officially renamed.