'Dilip Kumar will remain a prince in minds of Hindi film lovers'

New Delhi: Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema who will remain a "prince'' in the minds of generations of Hindi film lovers, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on Thursday in a letter to the legendary actor's wife SairaBanu condoling his demise.



Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning and was laid to rest with full state honours in the evening. He was 98.

The actor, who portrayed the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as 'Mughal-e-Azam' and 'Devdas', is survived by his wife SairaBanu.

In a letter to Banu, former prime minister Singh said Kumar, "who was referred to affectionately as the 'Tragedy King' and 'The First Khan' of Indian cinema, has been credited with bringing a distinct form of acting technique to Indian cinema."

Kumar holds the record for most wins for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and was also the inaugural recipient of the award, he noted.

"He (Kumar) was a legend of Indian cinema who will remain a prince in the minds of generations of Hindi cinema lovers. Dilip Kumar ji is one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema, who holds the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor," Singh said.

Kumar's contribution in the field Indian cinema was recognized by the Government of India by awarding him the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour of India, the former prime minister said.

"His distinguished contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered by the people of our country and by all the Hindi film lovers over the world," he said.

"My wife Gursharan joins me to send you and all members of your family our heartfelt condolences on this bereavement. May God give you all the strength to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude," Singh said in his letter.

Meanwhile, the Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said Dilip Kumar was a legend in his lifetime and will remain so in the future too and with his passing away the golden age of Indian cinema has come to an end.

In her condolence message to Kumar's wife SairaBanu, she said the actor left a priceless legacy through his rich contributions to the world of art and culture.

"With the passing away of your beloved husband Shri Dilip Kumar, the Golden Age of Indian Cinema has finally come to an end, Shri Dilip Kumar was a legend in his lifetime, and will remain a legend in the future too, as generations of film lovers will continue to watch him with admiration in films that his superb acting skills turned into evergreen classics," Gandhi said in her letter.