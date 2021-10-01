Digvijaya seeks judicial inquiry into drug haul from Guj port

Jaipur: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday demanded a judicial inquiry into the 3,000 kg heroin valued at Rs 21,000 crore seized recently at a port in Gujarat, which was shipped from Iran.

Showing a video at a press conference here having names of people allegedly having connection with the BJP and involvement in drug smuggling, Singh also wanted the Centre to reveal what action was taken against them under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also said a probe into the case related to the drug seizure has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) but trusting the organisation is difficult as it has worked to get acquitted every individual who had connections

with the BJP.