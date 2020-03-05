Digvijaya blames five BJP leaders for 'horse-trading' in MP
Bhopal: Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Thursday accused five BJP leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, of being involved in the alleged attempt to poach MLAs to pull down the Kamal Nath-led government in the state.
The BJP, however, hit back at Singh saying that he was lying, and maintained that the party had nothing to do with the developments.
In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the Congress claimed that the opposition BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Congress government.
On Thursday morning, the Congress held a press conference in New Delhi, in which it claimed that the BJP "abducted 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh.
Taking it to Twitter on Thursday, Digvijaya held five BJP leaders including Chouhan, responsible for the recent "horse-trading" attempt.
