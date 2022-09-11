Digitisation Institutionalisation Artificial Intelligence: ACAE organises flagship event 'Annual Conference 2022'

KOLKATA: Association of Corporate Advisers and Executives (ACAE) – one of the oldest professional association in the city had organised their flagship event "Annual Conference 2022," on Saturday at Taj Bengal, Kolkata on the theme "Digitisation Institutionalisation Artificial Intelligence." The Chief Guest of the conference was CA. (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, President, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi. The Chief Guest in his inaugural address complimented the Association in choosing such a futuristic topic and educating the professionals in the use of technology in accounting, audit and related fields.



He also emphasised the role of professionals in Nation Building. CA. Vivek Agarwal, President - ACAE commenced the proceeding with his welcome address and shared his thoughts towards organising the Conference. He spoke on the rich legacy of ACAE and how the Association has been instrumental in doing pioneering and innovative programs throughout the year for its members including the CFO Leadership Conclave, Inter-Chamber Literacy Quiz and taking part in Women's entrepreneurship event.

CA. Madhav Sureka, Chairman of the Conference Committee introduced the theme of the Conference and its relevance in today's times. He emphasised that the need of the hour is adapting digitization, institutionalisation and artificial intelligence in all spheres of professional life and using the latest tools for delivering maximum value to the clients.

The Annual Conference, being a one day event was organised in a physical mode on many futuristic topics on Accounting, Auditing, Company Law, Insolvency, GST, Income Tax, E-Governance and Multi-Disciplinary Partnerships. Eminent speakers like CA. M P Vijay Kumar, Past Central Council Member, ICAI, Chennai; CA. Manoj Fadnis, Past President, ICAI, Indore; Debajyoti Ray Chaudhari, MD NeSL, Bangaluru and CA. Anand Prakash Jangid, Bengaluru participated in the knowledge sessions.

CA. M P Vijay Kumar speaking on the topic of DIA in Accounting and Auditing informed the audience that IFRS has now been divided into IFRS Accounting Standards and IFRS Sustainability Standards. He also discussed the recent development in accounting and auditing and the initiatives taken by ICAI in accounting and auditing.