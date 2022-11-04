Digital record of every inch of land to be done in Haryana: CM

Chandigarh: The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a digital record of every inch of land in the state will be maintained to have real-time data about the number of ponds, roads or infrastructure.



He directed the Survey of India and the Revenue Department to complete the large-scale mapping project for this work at the earliest. During this, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala also remained present.

While presiding over the meeting with the officers concerned associated with this project, the Chief Minister directed that the concerned department should complete the technical works related to the large-scale mapping project in each village sequentially so that no work remains pending in any village.

With this, the project should also be completed in a systematic manner across the state. Once the work of mapping project is completed, Haryana would set an example for the entire country, added Chief Minister Khattar. Complete mapping of outer parts of the villages should be done in large scale mapping.

The Chief Minister directed the officers that complete mapping should be done outside the villages as well while executing mapping. This should also include houses and other infrastructural constructions built in the fields outside the village.

He further directed the officers of Survey of India to complete this mapping work at the earliest by increasing the workforce of employees.

The work of mapping of 8 urban areas has also been completed.