Difficult for vehicle downhill & 'failed' leader to apply brakes, accident inevitable: Sanjay Raut in jibe at Fadnavis
Mumbai: In an apparent jibe at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said it is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a "failed" opposition leader to apply brakes and in such a case, an accident is inevitable.
Raut's comments came a day after Fadnavis likened the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government Maharashtra to the Babri mosque structure and said he would not rest till the Shiv Sena-led dispensation was brought down from power.
Fadnavis had also said the Shiv Sena does not mean Mumbai, Maharashtra or Hindutva, and that nobody can separate Mumbai from the state, but he wants to free the city from "corruption and misdeeds".
Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, in a tweet on Monday said, It is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a failed opposition leader to apply brakes. Accident is inevitable."
Shiv Sena MLC and party spokesperson Manisha Kayande said when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of inflation and employment in his rally on Saturday, Fadnavis dubbed it as a "laughter show".
Is this your Hindutva? she questioned.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CBI sends letters rogatory to Hong Kong in Rs 156-crore diamonds...16 May 2022 11:41 AM GMT
Bodies floating on Ganga: NGT asks UP, Bihar govts to inform number of ...16 May 2022 11:31 AM GMT
EU's Russia sanctions effort slows over oil dependency16 May 2022 11:21 AM GMT
LIC to list on bourses on Tuesday16 May 2022 11:19 AM GMT
Kejriwal trying to 'scare, blackmail' people over the...16 May 2022 10:59 AM GMT