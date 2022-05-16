Difficult for vehicle downhill & 'failed' leader to apply brakes, accident inevitable: Sanjay Raut in jibe at Fadnavis

Mumbai: In an apparent jibe at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said it is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a "failed" opposition leader to apply brakes and in such a case, an accident is inevitable.



Raut's comments came a day after Fadnavis likened the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government Maharashtra to the Babri mosque structure and said he would not rest till the Shiv Sena-led dispensation was brought down from power.

Fadnavis had also said the Shiv Sena does not mean Mumbai, Maharashtra or Hindutva, and that nobody can separate Mumbai from the state, but he wants to free the city from "corruption and misdeeds".

Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, in a tweet on Monday said, It is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a failed opposition leader to apply brakes. Accident is inevitable."

Shiv Sena MLC and party spokesperson Manisha Kayande said when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of inflation and employment in his rally on Saturday, Fadnavis dubbed it as a "laughter show".

Is this your Hindutva? she questioned.