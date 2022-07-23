Differences in non-BJP camp family quarrel: Margaret Alva

new delhi: The Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva Saturday described the prevailing situation in the non-BJP camp as a "family quarrel", but asserted they are clear they don't want a one-party rule and were working to "sink the differences" and unite for the 2024



challenge.

The 80-year-old Alva, who faces an uphill task in the August 6 vice presidential poll, also said the Opposition was clear in its intention that the Constitution has to be defended and democratic institutions protected.

In an interview, the former governor said, "The tragedy of today's democratic system is that the mandate of people does not prevail and muscle and money power, and threats change the composition of the elected framework."

On frequent disruptions seen in Parliament, the multi-term parliamentarian said these interruptions were happening because the Chair was "unable to work out compromises" and consider the Opposition's viewpoint.

"How can a democracy function with the government slogan seemingly being 'my way or no way."

Alva has been fielded by the Opposition for the vice presidential poll contest against the ruling NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, but the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has announced it will abstain from the election.

Alva admitted she was "aghast at the announcement" the TMC would abstain.

"Mamata has been leading the entire movement to unite the opposition," Alva said. "She has been my friend for many years and I believe that there is enough time for her to change her mind."

On Saturday, Alva met Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal to seek his support for her vice presidential bid.

On dynastic politics, which has been frequently been deprecated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a threat to democracy, Alva said there is nothing wrong in children of politicians coming in. "But they have to win elections and the confidence of people and be accepted."