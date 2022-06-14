Dhami sworn-in as member of U'khand Assembly
Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as a member of the Uttarakhand Assembly here on Monday, ten days after he won the Champawat Assembly bypoll with a record margin.
The oath of office was administered to Dhami by State Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri in the assembly auditorium in the presence of his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and party leaders. Dhami had won the Champawat bypoll on June 3 by more than 55,000 votes.
He was sworn in as a member of House just a day before Budget Session of the state assembly begins on Tuesday.
