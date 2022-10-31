Dhaka-bound Mitali Express has a close shave

Mumbai: Mitali Express, the train running from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka, Bangladesh had a close shave. A major accident could be averted owing to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

The incident occurred at Hili Land Port on Sunday evening.

After completing the customs and immigration formalities at Hili on Sunday evening, a truck loaded with stone chips had resumed its journey into Bangladesh.

The truck suddenly stopped dead on the railway tracks owing to a major technical snag.

At that moment the Mitali Express with 84 passengers, plying towards Dhaka, had just crossed Hili.

The BGB personnel and railway employees rushed towards the train and signaled it to stop by waving a red cloth. Following this the truck was moved from the tracks by the local administration and the train resumed its journey towards Dhaka, after nearly an hour.

Traders from both Bangladesh and India have demanded an alternate road complaining that owing to the railway tracks, road transport faces a major hindrance.

The truck drivers claimed that owing to the elevated railway tracks and the road crossing the tracks,

the loaded trucks found it difficult to make the crossing and often suffered from technical problems.

"We have time and again voiced our complaints to the authorities in Bangladesh but the matter is yet to be resolved" claimed Allauddin Mondal, President, Hili Exports and Customs Clearing Agents Association.