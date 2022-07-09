DGP Gaurav Yadav leads police force in CASO operations across Punjab

chandigarh: In order to infuse fear among the anti-social elements and instill a sense of safety and security among the common people, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday led the entire Punjab Police Force to conduct Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in all the 28 police districts of Punjab.



The operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously across the states and ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab police headquarters were deputed in each police district to personally supervise the operation. The CPs/SSPs had identified notorious/infamous mohallas/villages where drugs are prevalent or certain areas which have become shelter/safe haven for criminals and anti-social elements, to carry out this operation amid massive deployment of the police force.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, who had joined ADGP Law and Order Ishwar Singh in Mohali to conduct operation in different societies here, said that with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has adopted zero tolerance policy against drugs and gangsters. DIG Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP SAS Nagar Vivek Sheel Soni also accompanied the DGP.

"Since we have tightened the noose around drug smugglers and gangsters, I would warn such anti-social elements to voluntarily leave the state otherwise the Punjab Police will deal them with a heavy hand," the DGP said.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the operation, the DGP said that topmost priority of the Punjab government is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state.