DG BSF visits forward areas along IB in Jammu

Jammu: Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana on Friday visited the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation, a spokesman of the force said.

His visit comes close on the heels of the detection of a cross-border tunnel by the BSF troops along the Indo-Pak border in Samba district recently.

Asthana, who took over as the BSF chief recently, arrived at the frontier headquarters in Jammu on Friday. He is on a three-day visit to the International Border (IB) under the BSF Jammu frontier, the spokesman said.

On the first day, the DG BSF visited Pargwal and Akhnoor sectors and took stock of the situation there, he said.

He was accompanied by S S Panwar, Additional DG (WC); N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier; and other officers, the spokesman said.