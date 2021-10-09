Devp of agriculture sector & welfare of farmers our top priority: Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that development of agriculture sector and welfare of farmers is the top priority of Chhattisgarh government. Indira Gandhi Agricultural University is playing an important role in the development of the new technologies in the field of agriculture, making it accessible to the farmers. Phytosanitary lab starting from Friday in the Agricultural University will play an important role in promoting the export of agricultural products of Chhattisgarh. Processing technology developed by the agricultural scientists will now be deployed in the rural industrial parks. Use of scientific research and modern technology is being promoted in the production of organic manure from cow dung, power generation and value addition in Gauthans.

Baghel on Friday inaugurated the buildings and other infrastructure built in Indira Gandhi Agricultural University at the cost of nearly Rs 30 crore. He inaugurated the newly constructed Krishi Vigyan Kendra Bhawan, Akti Biodiversity Museum, newly constructed Knowledge Center building and recording studio and Phytosanitary laboratory located at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University campus. And also dedicated e-classrooms built in the girls hostel buildings and 16 agricultural colleges.

On this occasion, he also launched the seeds of improved varieties of 8 crops including paddy, karat, soyabean, maize and raspberry. Baghel inaugurated the technology to isolate protein and glucose from rice developed by the university. Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Farmers Welfare Council Surendra Sharma, Chairman of Shakambri Board Ram Kumar Patel, Advisor to Chief Minister Pradeep Choubey, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Dr. S.K. Patil were also present in the programme.

MLA Prakash Nayak, Rekhchand Jain, Indira Gandhi Agricultural University Board member Bodhram Kanwar and many agricultural scientists and professors participated virtually in the programme.