Devotees throng Panipat for 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur

Chandigarh: A sea of humanity turned up on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of 'Hind Ki Chadar', 'Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji', organized on the historical grounds of Panipat on Sunday.



Long queues of vehicles carrying devotees were heading towards Panipat from every corner of Haryana since the morning and by 10 am, the entire pandal was occupied by the Sangat. There was a heavy rush of devotees in the huge pandal set up over an area of 25 acres.

The devotees thronged the pandal to pay obeisance and took blessings of Guru on the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and had langar.

Rising above the political ideology, the leaders of all political parties paid their obeisance in front of Sri Guru Maharaj. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, including MLAs and former MLAs of all parties reached.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President, Harjinder Singh Dhami, Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj and Guru Maa Anand Murti Ji, Mahant Karmjit Singh, Baba Bhupinder Singh from Patiala, Baba Ranjit Singh Jathedar from Patna Sahib, Jathedar Bhai Sarabjit Singh, Baba Rajendra Singh Israna gratified the Sangat with their words. Similarly well-known Ragi Bhai Chamanjit Singh Ji Lal, Bhai Balwinder Singh Rangeela Ji, Bhai Davinder Singh Sodhi Ji and Bhai Mandeep Singh Ji with Shri Ganga Nagar Ji and Dhadi Bhai Nirmal Singh Noor Ji mesmerized the Sangat by performing kirtan. In 25 acres, the grand pandal equipped with German technology remained the center of attraction for the gathering.

The Chief Minister reached the venue at around 11.00 am to pay obeisance to Sri Guru Sahib ji. After reaching the State Level Function, the Chief Minister was welcomed as per tradition and the symbol of Sikh culture, Dastar was also tied for Sh. Manohar Lal. After this, Khattar visited the Langar Hall, Joda Ghar and took a round of an Exhibition organised on history and sacrifice of Sikh Gurus set up by the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department of Haryana. During this, the Chief Minister interacted with the Sangat and Sages who came from every corner of the country and discussed the purpose of celebrating the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji.

The ground where this state-level function is being held will be named after Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, announced Khattar. Besides this, the path via which the palanquin carrying the Sikh holy book Sri Guru Granth Sahib came has also been named Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg, announced the Chief Minister.