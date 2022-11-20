'Development works worth Rs 2.5K cr to be completed by FMDA next yr'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that during the next year, development works worth Rs 2.5 thousand crore will be completed by Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) Faridabad.

While addressing a public gathering on Sunday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of the development projects completed by FMDA in the last year, Chief Minister Khattar said that in order to connect the eastern and western parts of Faridabad city, link roads including two underbridges will soon be constructed at a cost of Rs. 300 crore.

He said that 12 new rain wells will be installed and the functioning of 64 old tube wells will be reviewed to ensure a clean drinking water system in the city.