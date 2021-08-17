Devbhoomi uttrakhand will be developed as the spiritual capital of Hindus around the world - Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: After the formation Aam Aadmi Party government, big changes will happen in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. The party said in its plan for the state. Devbhoomi will be made the spiritual capital of Hindus across the world. Let's know more about it.



Uttarakhand will be the spiritual capital of Hindus all over the world.

Aam Aadmi Party with the people of Devbhoomi will make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus all over the world. While Delhi will be the country's administrative capital, Uttarakhand will be the spiritual capital for Hindus across the globe. On one hand, we will see a massive influx of devotees who will be able to experience the holiness of Devbhoomi and on the other, we will be able to create employment for the youths of the state.

Ten times more people will come to visit

Uttarakhand is called the Devbhoomi. It is home to a hoard of the holiest Hindu heritage and shrines like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Jageshwar Dham, Dhari Devi, Golu Devta, Kainchi Dham, Barahi Devi, Tapkeshwar Mahadev, Neelkanth Mahadev. There are so many shrines that Hindus revere here; countless Hindus from across the world come here to devote themselves to the holiness of Devbhoomi. A lot of Hindus come to the state every year but, with proper facilities in place, the footfall of devotees can be increased by 10 times.

Spiritual tourism will come back to Uttarakhand

If Uttarakhand becomes the spiritual capital of Hindus, it will make a big difference. Travelling to Chardham gives peace and comfort to people all over the world. With spiritual tourism, employment opportunities will also increase across the state. If Uttarakhand becomes the spiritual capital, there will be big changes in the state. Kerala's famous spiritual tourism will come back again to Uttarakhand.