Detention without charges worst abomination in democracy: Chidambaram on PSA on Omar, Mehbooba
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the government for invoking the Public Safety Act against former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and said detention without charges is the worst abomination in a democracy.
Mufti and Abdullah, besides two political stalwarts from the PDP and its arch-rival National Conference, were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration on Thursday, officials in the union territory said.
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, "Shocked and devastated by the cruel invocation of the Public Safety Act against Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others".
"Detention without charges is the worst abomination in a democracy. When unjust laws are passed or unjust laws are invoked, what option do the people have than to protest peacefully?" the former home minister tweeted.
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chidambaram said, "the PM says that protests will lead to anarchy and laws passed by Parliament and legislatures must be obeyed. He has forgotten history and the inspiring examples of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela".
Unjust laws must be opposed through peaceful resistance and civil disobedience. That is satyagraha, he added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC notice to Arvind Kejriwal...7 Feb 2020 3:00 PM GMT
Untrue, protest worthy: Vijayan's rejoinder to Modi's...7 Feb 2020 2:05 PM GMT
Bike taxi aggregator offers free rides to Delhi voters on...7 Feb 2020 1:20 PM GMT
Detention without charges worst abomination in democracy:...7 Feb 2020 1:15 PM GMT
Magnus said there wouldn't be a third day in D/N Test:7 Feb 2020 1:12 PM GMT