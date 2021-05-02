Despite spending money, manipulating system, BJP failed: Left

New Delhi: After the announcement of poll results of five states on Sunday, the Polit Bureau of the CPI-M made a scathing attack on the BJP and said despite spending huge money, manipulating the system and effort to rouse communal feelings across the states, the saffron party failed to elicit people's support.



"These results must further strengthen the people's movements and struggles in the country to safeguard the secular democratic character of the Indian Republic and for vastly improving the living conditions of the people," the executive body of Left parties issued an official statement.

It hailed the resounding victory of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, where chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to form the government for the second time. Expressing gratitude, the executive committee mentioned that "This has happened after more than four decades that the incumbent has been reelected. The LDF's performance has been better than in the last assembly election."

Also, the people of Kerala have voted on the performance of the incumbent government, the alternative policies pursued how all the natural calamities were tackled, the pandemic and its fallout were handled, welfare measures are undertaken and safeguarding the secular democratic, the harmonious character of Kerala society, it said.

Whereas in West Bengal, the Polit Bureau felt that there is a need for introspection as the performance of the Sanjukta Morcha and the Left has been very disappointing. "People's urge to defeat the BJP led to a sharp polarisation squeezing out the Sanjukta Morcha. A self-critical review of these results will be undertaken by the party to draw needed lessons," the highest body of Left parties further mentioned.

In Tamil Nadu, congratulating the DMK-led Front, Polit Bureau said that the people have rejected the AIADMK-BJP alliance.