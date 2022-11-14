Despite record turnout, urban apathy still a cause of concern in Himachal

New Delhi: Despite breaking the voter's turnout record of 2017, the urban apathy is still a cause of concern for Himachal Pradesh as Shimla assembly constituency has reported lowest voting percentage of 62.53 per cent, which is 1.4 per cent lesser than the previous assembly poll. According to Election Commission of India (ECI) voting percentage data, the average turnout in important urban areas is approximately 8 per cent lower than the voter's turnout in rural constituencies.



Notably, Himachal Pradesh voted on November 12 with much enthusiasm in a festive colorful environment, braving cold weather and snow at many places, reporting 75.6 per cent voter turnout and thus breaking the 2017 record. However, despite all efforts, urban apathy in the hilly state has again dampened the figure. Though 75.6 per cent voter turnout is the highest till now for the state, higher participation from urban areas could have helped achieve a higher record-breaking turnout. According to a senior official, if the electors in certain sections in Shimla, Solan, Kasumpti and Dharamshala, had stepped out this time with equal zeal, the voting percentage could have set a much better record.

"The women voter turnout in the current elections is roughly 4.5 per cent higher than male voter turnout, which is about 2 per cent higher than total voter turnout. While 76.8 per cent female voters exercised their right to franchise and 72.4 per cent of male voters voted on the poll day," the official said.

Interestingly, the world's highest polling booth Tashigang, which is situated at 15,265 feet, recorded 100 per cent voting defying adverse weather conditions, showing a way to other parts of the state, specifically, urban areas. Chasak Bhatori in Bharmaur AC in Chamba recorded a turnout of 75.26 per cent despite a walking distance of 14 km, at a height of 11,948 ft

"Despite all the odds, the average voter turnout in 85 polling stations set up above 10, 000 ft is close to the state average. It has also been possible with the support of dedicated and hardworking polling teams as more than 50,000 personnel were mobilised to make it a success story for the hilly state," the official said.

"Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been personally working continuously to address the issue of urban and youth apathy. Recently, at the national launch of Special Summary Revision 2023 from Pune, which is one of the major cities with low voter turnout, he led a 21 kms cycle rally to create awareness and motivate the voters for their participation in the election process," the official said.

Similar outreach activities were organised across the country by concerned state chief electoral officers. Also, after paying homage to late Shyam Saran Negi in his hometown of Kalpa, Kinnaur, Kumar urged the youth to take inspiration from Negi to come forth to vote in the elections as a real tribute to the departed soul.

Himachal started its electoral journey in assembly elections with 25.16 per cent voter turnout in 1951.