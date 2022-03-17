Derek O' Brien picked for best Parliamentarian

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien has been nominated as the best Parliamentarian.



Informing about it Brien tweeted: "Thrilled to be chosen 'Parliamentarian Of The Year' at @Lokmat Parliamentary Awards. Being recognized by peers is special. Thx to the jury of fellow MPs chaired by @PawarSpeaks . Gratitude to @MamataOfficial for being my inspiration, @abhishekaitc & every worker of @AITCofficial".

He has expressed his thanks to Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and also to Sharad Pawar who is the chairman of Lokmat committee.

It may be mentioned that AIMIM president Owaisi has also been selected as the best parliamentarian for the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards for 2022 by a jury of prominent leaders chaired by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Antony, the veteran Congress leader, and Bhartruhari Mahtab have been selected for the lifetime achievement award. BJP Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee and NCP Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan have been selected in the Best Women Parliamentarian category.

BJP Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya and Rajya Sabha member from RJD Manoj Kumar Jha have been selected in the best debutant parliamentarian category. The awards are given to outstanding parliamentarians –four from Lok Sabha and four from Rajya Sabha –every year. This is the fourth edition of the awards.

The board of jury comprising senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Suresh Prabhu, N K Premachandran and former Rajya Sabha Secretary General Yogendra Narain, studied the parliamentary contribution for the year 2020 and 2021 of all Members of Parliament to select the winners.