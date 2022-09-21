Deplorable living conditions are a thing of past: Hemant Soren

ranchi: As a reflection of the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's zeal to provide better living conditions to the people of the state, hostels are being renovated and equipped with modern facilities. Ever since the formation of the state, the hostels meant for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Minorities were due for renovation.



Following the orders of the Chief Minister, 234 hostels out of the said 593 have been renewed, revamped and renovated. This includes 42 Scheduled Tribe hostels, 96 hostels belonging to Scheduled Castes, 47 hostels meant for Backward Classes and 92 hostels for the Minorities. Renovation work of 139 hostels has been proposed for the financial year 2022-23, whereas 82 hostels have been proposed for renovation for the year 2023-24.

In stark contrast to the old times, the hostels will now boast of modern-day infrastructure with gleaming floors, clean washrooms, rich libraries. Due to the efforts of this government, broken floors, rain water seepage, dilapidated doors and windows and worn-out wall paint have now become a thing of the past.