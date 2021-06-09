Dependents of ESIC-insured persons who died of Covid to get pension

New Delhi: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt. of India, has announced additional and very special benefit for workers through "ESIC COVID-19 Relief Scheme" to address the fear and anxiety of workers about well-being of their family members due to increase in incidences of death due to COVID -19 pandemic.



To support the families of IP under the ESIC scheme, it has been decided that, all dependent family members of IPs who have been registered in the online portal of the ESIC prior to their diagnosis of COVID disease and subsequent death due to the COVID disease, will be entitled to receive the same benefits of monthly pension and in the same scale as received by the dependents of insured persons who die as a result of employment injury.

The IPs, who fulfill the eligibility conditions, and have died due to COVID disease, their dependants will be entitled to receive monthly payment @90% of average daily wages of the insured person during their life. The scheme will be effective for a period of two years from March 24, 2020.

Ratnesh Kumar Gautam, Additional Commissioner & Regional Director, ESIC Regional Office, Gujarat, said, "ESIC is committed to provide all possible help to its Insured Persons by providing them various medical and cash benefits."