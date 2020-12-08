Department of Posts adds two more parcel nodal delivery centres

Kolkata: The West Bengal Circle of the Department of Posts has taken a series of measures to strengthen its parcel delivery network with the volume of parcel handling increasing by leaps and bounds.



The latest step in this regard has been the addition of two parcel nodal delivery centres in Bhowanipore and CC Block post offices in Salt Lake, besides its existing four such hubs in the city like General Post Office (GPO), Alipore, Dum Dum and Tangra.

The West Bengal Circle has booked 1.34 lakh parcels till October since April this year and has earned a revenue of Rs 1.58 crore while Kolkata region alone has handled 56,725 parcels with a revenue of Rs 87 lakhs.

"Kolkata has accounted for more than 50 per cent of the revenue from parcel so we have added two nodal delivery hubs in the city. It will bring down the load upon the existing parcel hubs and will contribute towards speedy and efficient delivery of parcels," Post Master General (Kolkata) Niraj Kumar said.

The Bhowanipore hub will handle parcels in Bhowanipore, Kalighat, Jadavpur, Regent Park, Ballygunge, Kalighat and its adjoining areas. Previously the hub at Alipore post office had to deal with parcels of the entire south Kolkata.

The hub at CC Block post office in Salt Lake will deliver parcels in New Town, Nabadiganta, Saltlake CC Block and Sech Bhawan. The existing Tangra hub had to cater to these areas apart from its coverage area like Tangra, Beleghata, Entally, Kankurgachi, Bangur Avenue, Sealdah and Bidhannagar which was proving a tough ask. "The commercial importance of the tech hub in Sector V and New Town is assuming much importance. So we decided to carve out this area under a separate post office," added Kumar.

The West Bengal Circle from August to October this year has delivered 1.57 lakh parcels of which Kolkata region alone delivered 1.44 lakh parcels. The department has provided the mailmen with e scooters, three-wheelers and in some cases four-wheelers too for faster and smart delivery of parcels switching over from the conventional mode of delivery by foot or bicycle.