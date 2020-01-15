Deny, prove or apologise: IMA to PMO

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either prove or apologise for his alleged statement that top pharmaceutical companies bribe doctors with women, gadgets or foreign trips.



Reacting to the reports published in media, the IMA said, "Reports have appeared in the media regarding the purported statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that top pharmaceutical companies bribed doctors with women escorts. The IMA takes strong exception to the statement if it has been really made by the prime minister."

In its letter, IMA has asked the Prime Minister's Office to clarify if the January 2 meeting ever took place and if the PM made such a statement. "IMA has noted that the PMO has not denied the report," read the statement signed by the IMA's National president Rajan Sharma and honorary general secretary Dr RV Asokan.

The IMA also sought answers as to whether the government had proof that bribes in the aforementioned means were given to doctors by pharmaceutical companies.