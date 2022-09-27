Dengue: '20 additional spray teams to be deployed in 10 wards of Siliguri civic body'

Kolkata: With dengue cases going up alarmingly in various parts of north Bengal, the state health department has sent a team of public health experts to Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Darjeeling which will carry out supportive supervision of dengue management activities in different hospitals and in community in the next three days.



Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Sidhartha Niyogi said the committee will carry out a detailed survey regarding the situation in various pockets of north Bengal. In south Bengal, more cases are being reported from Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas. Among the north Bengal districts, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling are among the worst affected districts.

"In Siliguri Municipal Corporation, around 20 additional spray teams will be deployed in the 10 wards that are seeing relatively more cases. In the hospitals of the affected districts, laboratory hours have been extended to test essential parameters at least twice a day for the dengue patients admitted," Dr Niyogi said. He also added that blood samples are collected also from fever camps at different places. Dengue tests are done in 2 phases daily in Mal SDH Laboratory to clear the sample load.

State government asked various civic bodies and also the district administration of various affected districts to remain alert during Puja. Leaves of the medical and non-medical professionals who are on emergency duty have been cancelled. According to health department data, dengue infected cases have already crossed 1,500 in Kolkata. More than 470 cases were found positive in the last 7 days.

The city's figure this year exceeded the number of infected people registered by the city in 2019.

Around 7,682 dengue tests were conducted on Monday out of around 840 were found positive. Around 129 patients have been admitted to government hospitals in the past 24 hours. As many as 541 people are still undergoing treatment with dengue in various state run hospitals, said DHS Dr Niyogi.