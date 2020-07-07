Democracy is India's power, China cannot compete with it: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said democracy is the power of India and China cannot compete with it.



Entrepreneurs and manufacturers who value democracy, human rights and eradication of child labour would like to keep relations with India instead of a communist China, he said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of a border standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Mishra was speaking in a webinar on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) organised by Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Mishra said India can become a manufacturing hub.

He said that a new beginning would have to be made after the coronavirus pandemic and small and medium enterprises would need government support to flourish.